Cris Cyborg: ‘If Holly Holm Believes She’d Beat Me, Let’s Do the Fight’

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg discusses a potential clash with Holly Holm, if the former bantamweight champion deserves a shot at the UFC featherweight gold, the anniversary of her historic fight with Gina Carano, possible bouts with Cat Zingano and Megan Anderson, and much more.

