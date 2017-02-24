HOT OFF THE WIRE
Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 193 scrum

featuredIt’s Official: Joanna Jedrzejczyk to Defend Her Belt at UFC 211

Derrick Lewis

featuredDerrick Lewis Knocks Travis Browne Out (UFC Halifax Results)

UFC Halifax Lewis vs Browne Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 105: Lewis vs. Browne Live Results and Fight Stats

Fedor Emelianenko

featuredFedor vs. Matt Mitrione Bellator Bout Canceled

Cris Cyborg: Holly Holm Doesn’t Deserve de Randamie Rematch

February 24, 2017
2 Comments

Germaine de Randamie secured her spot in the history books as the first UFC women’s featherweight champion when she defeated former bantamweight titleholder Holly Holm at UFC 208 on Feb. 11. It was a closely contested bout that also had a bit of controversy.

de Randamie landed punches after the bell in the second and third rounds of the title fight. Holm filed an appeal with the New York State Athletic Commission requesting a “review of Referee Todd Anderson’s failure to deduct one or more points from Germaine de Randamie following her repeated strikes thrown after the horn sounded to end Rounds 2 and 3.”  Due to the controversy, de Randamie believes Holm deserves an immediate rematch. 

“I want to say that it was a heated battle with lots of emotion, but I am not a dirty fighter. I have always trained to fight to the end or until the referee steps in. Never did I punch around or over the referee to deliver a cheap shot on Holly. I have nothing but respect for Holly and the UFC, and because of that I want to say right now that I think I owe it to Holly and the fans to do this fight again to make sure that the winner of this historic belt is crystal clear. Holly let’s do this again,” de Randamie posted on Facebook on Feb. 13. 

Cris CyborgSitting in attendance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., for the UFC 208 title fight was the top 145-pound female fighter in the world, Cris “Cyborg” Justino. UFC president Dana White recently admitted that the women’s featherweight division was created for Cyborg. The only reason Holm and de Randamie fought for the inaugural belt was because Cyborg didn’t want to fight in February.

In December, Cyborg was flagged for a potential anti-doping violation. Following a two-month investigation she was cleared of the anti-doping allegation after it was determined that a doctor prescribed medication was the cause of the positive test result. She was granted a retroactive Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) for the medication and was given the green light to accept a fight on Feb. 17.

TRENDING > Was Cris Cyborg Treated Unfairly by the Media and Fans?

If she had her way, she would face de Randamie at UFC 212 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on June 3 for the 145-pound title.  de Randamie wants to give Holm a rematch, but Cyborg doesn’t think Holm deserves one. 

“I don’t think Holly Holm deserves the rematch now. I really don’t think so. I think Germaine won the fight,” Justino said while appearing on The MMA Hour.  “I think she should fight again and get a win. She fought Germaine for the belt and had two losses in a row. I don’t think the rematch is going to happen.

“I don’t think she deserves to fight again with Germaine.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Ian Heinisch ‘Ready and Prepared for Wa...

Feb 24, 2017No Comments37 Views

Ian Heinisch (7-0) will make his Legacy Fighting Alliance debut on Friday when he takes on veteran Lucas Rota (12-6) in a main card 185-pound bout.

Georges St-Pierre at UFC 124

Why is Georges St-Pierre Ba...

Georges St-Pierre's return to the Octagon has been made

Feb 23, 2017

Live Free Fights: SFL Sher-...

The Sher-E-Punjab and Delhi Heroes hash it out for

Feb 23, 2017

Cory Sandhagen Says LFA 5 O...

On Friday, Cory Sandhagen (5-0) takes on his most

Feb 23, 2017
  • Trip

    Of course he’s gonna say that. He wants the next shot!

  • uncle

    Good God UFC just need to get rid of the 145 division. I’m tired of Cyborg crying about the weight cut.

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA