Cris Cyborg Forgives Dana White for Rocky UFC Start

To say that Cris “Cyborg” Justino got off to a rocky start in her relationship with the UFC would be a massive understatement.

At the time she inked her deal with the promotion, Cyborg held the Invicta FC featherweight championship, but had plans to eventually meet Ronda Rousey in a UFC superfight.

At that time, Rousey was still undefeated and a fight between her and Cyborg was the most talked about women’s fight in combat sports history.

During that time, the UFC was all-in for Rousey, but not so much so with Cyborg, who was struggling with the idea of having to constantly cut dangerous amounts of weight to accept fights at 140 pounds, let alone get down to the required 135 pounds in order to fight Rousey.

With Rousey having since suffered two defeats and looking like she might never return to the Octagon, the UFC has finally created a women’s featherweight division and Cyborg is about to fight for the belt, but what about the rocky relationship?

Following a recent admission by UFC president Dana White that they didn’t exactly handle Cyborg’s situation all that well, Cyborg says she is ready to forgive and forget, moving on with her career inside the Octagon.

