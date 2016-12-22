HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg

featuredCris Cyborg Flagged for UFC Anti-Doping Violation

Demetrious Johnson

featuredUFC Flyweight Champ Demetrious Johnson Sidelined for Several Months

Jose Aldo vs Max Holloway

featuredJose Aldo and Max Holloway Butt Heads Over Nixing of UFC 208 Bout

Conor McGregor UFC 205 presser

featuredConor McGregor, Sportsperson of the Year, Addresses ‘Lengthy’ Break

Cris Cyborg Flagged for UFC Anti-Doping Violation

December 22, 2016
7 Comments

Cris “Cyborg” Justino on Thursday found herself once again at the center of controversy, as she was flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for a potential UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation.

“The UFC organization was formally notified (on Thursday) that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Cristiane ‘Cyborg’ Justino of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collection on December 5, 2016,” UFC officials said in a statement released to MMAWeekly.com.

Cris Cyborg

“USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case. It is important to note that, under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full fair legal review process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed.”

There had already been a firestorm surrounding Cyborg recently, as she was in conflict with UFC president Dana White over having turned down the opportunity to compete in the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight championship

TRENDING > Jose Aldo’s Next Fight Might Be for a UFC Lightweight Title

Cyborg admitted to turning down specific dates for the fight, but insisted that she would be ready to compete again by March. The UFC was unwilling to wait that long, and instead matched former bantamweight champion Holly Holm against Germaine de Randamie for the promotion’s first women’s featherweight title tilt.

With an anti-doping sanction now looming, it appears that it may be even longer before Cyborg might realize her longtime dream of fighting in the Octagon in her chosen weight class.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg is Applying for a Retroactive Exe...

Dec 22, 2016No Comments7 Views

Shortly after news of a potential anti-doping violation, Cris Cyborg revealed she was applying for a retroactive exemption and what she tested positive for.

Dana White and Cris Cyborg

Dana White Weighs In on Cri...

News broke on Thursday that Cris Cyborg had been

Dec 22, 2016
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jose Aldo

Khabib Nurmagomedov Doesn&#...

Khabib Nurmagomedov admits that he doesn't want to fight

Dec 22, 2016
Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg Blames Potentia...

Cris "Cyborg" Justino on Thursday countered news of a

Dec 22, 2016
  • P-Pac

    how shocking

  • Joe Dog

    I’m not surprised M-Fers.

  • rapaces

    noooo, she wasnt clean ??? really ? na must be a joke, this man is not using ped

  • drkdisciple

    Makes sense on why she wanted 12 weeks to prepare for a 145 pound title fight…enough time to mask the roids,

  • uncle

    Now where’s all of Cyborg fans that
    was making excuses for the cheater?

    • drkdisciple

      I m (was) a cyborg fan and I was wrong to defend her!

  • Sir_Roy

    Oh boy. Here come all the “man” jokes.

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 207: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
UFC 209: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA