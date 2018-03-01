Cris Cyborg Fights Off Surprise Masked Assailant BJ Penn at UFC 222 Workouts

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

So that’s not something you see every day…

UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino took the stage at Thursday’s UFC 222 Open Workout in Las Vegas to put on a show for the fans. The fans got a little more show than they bargained for.

While Cyborg went through the usual boxing drills with her coach, a surprise masked assailant took to the mat and attacked Cyborg. The champ suplexed her assailant to the canvas, moving from position to position until she was able to gain full control and unmask former UFC two-division champion BJ Penn.

TRENDING > UFC 222 Face-Offs: Cris Cyborg vs Yana Kunitskaya (Media Day)

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 2, for UFC 222, which features Cris Cybog vs. Yana Kunitskaya, Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega, and Stefan Struve vs. Andrei Arlovski. Follow along for full UFC 222 live results and fight stats.