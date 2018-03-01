HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg Fights Off Surprise Masked Assailant BJ Penn at UFC 222 Workouts

March 1, 2018
So that’s not something you see every day…

UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino took the stage at Thursday’s UFC 222 Open Workout in Las Vegas to put on a show for the fans. The fans got a little more show than they bargained for. 

While Cyborg went through the usual boxing drills with her coach, a surprise masked assailant took to the mat and attacked Cyborg. The champ suplexed her assailant to the canvas, moving from position to position until she was able to gain full control and unmask former UFC two-division champion BJ Penn.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 2, for UFC 222, which features Cris Cybog vs. Yana Kunitskaya, Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega, and Stefan Struve vs. Andrei Arlovski. Follow along for full UFC 222 live results and fight stats.

               

