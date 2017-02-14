HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg: Everyone Knows She’s the 145-Pound Champion

February 14, 2017
4 Comments

The Ultimate Fighting Championship crowned its inaugural women’s featherweight champion at UFC 208 on Feb. 11. Germaine de Randamie defeated Holly Holm by unanimous decision to capture the belt, but Cris “Cyborg” Justino remains the top ranked 145-pound female on the planet.

Cyborg was offered fights to face de Randamie and Holm at UFC 208, but didn’t want to fight again until March. In her absence, the de Randamie and Holm bout was put together. The division, however, was admittedly created with Justino in mind.

Cris Cyborg“I didn’t fight last weekend because of my health. I want to fight like Cyborg. I don’t want to hurt my body. I don’t want to cut weight too soon after my last fight,” she said during an appearance on The MMA Hour.

“I really felt happy that happened to my division,” Cyborg added. “It doesn’t matter if I’m going to fight now or later. It’s going to be there and it will be there and it will be my time. Everyone knows who is the champion at 145. I’ve been 10 years the world champ.”

Cyborg last fought in September at 140 pounds. She had an extremely difficult time making weight and it took its toll on her body. In December, she was flagged for a potential anti-doping violation, but UFC president Dana White recently indicated that her case is ‘looking good for her.’ She was prescribed the medication she tested positive to.

TRENDING > Is Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Closer Than Ever to Reality?

With the creation of the women’s featherweight division in the UFC, Justino doesn’t plan on ever fighting below 145 pounds again.

“My last fight at 140 was a really bad weight cut for me. It was no good for my health. I talked to my doctor, and said I need time, a break before cutting weight again,” she explained.

“I’m going to fight at 145. I’m not going to fight at 140 anymore because it’s too hard on my body.”

