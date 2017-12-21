Cris Cyborg Donating Her Christmas to Children’s Hospital in Las Vegas

UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino will likely spend the majority of her Christmas in fight preparation as she gets ready to defend her title for the first time on Dec. 30 against Holly Holm.

While Cyborg’s own celebration of Christmas will likely wait until after her title fight, the Brazilian fighter is doing her best to give a great holiday to the kids at the Sunrise Children’s Hospital in Las Vegas.

Check out Cristiane "Cyborg" Santos donating her Christmas to the Children at the Sunrise Children's Hospital of… https://t.co/wrJjZiHA4Z — #UFC219 #CyborgVHolm (@criscyborg) December 18, 2017

During fight week kicking off on Dec. 28, Cyborg is asking for teddy bear donations at the Mandalay Bay Sports Book inside the MMAJunkie Radio studio that her team will gather and then she will personally deliver to the kids in the hospital after her fight at UFC 219.

Donations of the teddy bears will be taken from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT at the Mandalay Bay Sports Book on both Dec. 28 and Dec. 29 with all of the toys being donated to the Sunrise Children’s Hospital in Las Vegas.

For more information on the teddy bear drop, make sure to follow Cyborg on social media as she will be keeping everybody up to date on the donations throughout her fight week preparation in Las Vegas.