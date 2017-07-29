HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 214 Cormier vs Jones 2 Live Results

featuredUFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones UFC 214 early weigh-in

featuredDaniel Cormier, Jon Jones on Weight As All Title Fights Now Official for UFC 214

Jon Jones UFC 214 weigh

featuredUFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Official Weigh-In Highlights Video

Daniel Cormier vs Jon Jones - UFC 214

featuredDaniel Cormier Guarantees a Trilogy with Jon Jones After UFC 214

Cris Cyborg Dismantles Tonya Evinger; Claims Her Featherweight Title at UFC 214

July 29, 2017
NoNo Comments

Cris “Cyborg” Justino finally laid claim to the division that was created for her, as she laid out Tonya Evinger at UFC 214 on Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Cyborg made her way to the Octagon, a cross hanging around her neck, already looking like she had the championship belt around her waist, wearing the confidence of being the greatest female fighter on the planet. She only had to step in the cage and prove it one more time to the world… and that she did.

It was clear from the opening bell what each woman wanted to do. Evinger wanted to clinch and wear on Cyborg in hopes of getting her to the canvas. Cyborg, meanwhile, wanted to use her jab and attack Evinger’s lead leg with inside kicks in an attempt to set up the knockout blow. 

Evinger was successful pulling Cyborg to the canvas early in the fight, but she couldn’t mount much offense beyond that, as Cyborg quickly regained her footing each time.

Cris CyborgCyborg, however, established her jab early and landed numerous inside kicks to Evinger’s lead leg, which quickly took any steam out of her takedown attempts.

As the opening round wore on, Cyborg ramped up her offense, mixing in a heavy dose of hard right hands and knees to the body.

What she established by the end of the first round, Cyborg continued throughout round two. She continued picking apart Evinger’s lead leg and began landing more and more of her power shots with the right hand and right head kick.

Every time Evinger attempted a takedown, Cyborg shut her down, making her pay with hard follow-up shots.

It didn’t take long in the third round for Cyborg to set the conclusion of the fight in motion. She opened with a big right hand and head kick that visibly rocked Evinger. The Invicta FC bantamweight champion tried to keep it together and fight back, but Cyborg smelled blood and swarmed her opponent.

Another right hand and head kick sent Evinger briefly to the canvas, but she regained her footing, trying to remain in the fight. 

A few more kicks to Evinger’s lead leg and Cyborg had her going backward. She leaped in with a superman punch that only partially landed, but what followed finished the fight.

RELATED > UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Live Results

Cyborg pushed Evinger’s head down and drove several knees into her face, dropping her to the canvas. She landed a couple hammerfists for good measure before the referee could stop the fight. 

Cyborg turned and walked away, her arms raised in victory, knowing that finally the UFC featherweight belt would be wrapped around her waist. 

It was the culmination of years of hard work and struggle, but Cyborg promised it was only the beginning.

“I don’t have the words to say, I just want to say thanks… Cyborg Nation forever,” she said, addressing her fans.

“I’m really happy to be a world champion and this is the perfect time because I am at the top of my career now.

“I’m gonna make great fights inside this Octagon. I am just beginning.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

Related Article

Tyron Woodley Retains Title Against Demian Ma...

Jul 30, 2017NoNo Comments17 Views

Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley retained his title on Saturday in the UFC 214 co-main event defeating top contender Demian Maia by unanimous decision.

Daniel Cormier vs Jon Jones - UFC 214

Watch the UFC 214: Cormier ...

Watch the UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 post-fight

Jul 30, 2017

Robbie Lawler Returns with ...

Robbie Lawler is back in the win column at

Jul 29, 2017

Volkan Oezdemir Makes Quick...

Volken Oezdemir made short work of No. 3 ranked

Jul 29, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215: Edmonton
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 216
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA