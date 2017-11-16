               

Cris Cyborg Defends Women’s Featherweight Title Against Holly Holm at UFC 219

November 16, 2017
Cris “Cyborg” Justino finally has her first title defense scheduled.

The reigning UFC women’s featherweight champion will put her title on the line against Holly Holm at UFC 219 on Dec. 30 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC officials announced the matchup on Thursday evening.

The matchup between Cyborg and Holm has long been rumored but contract negotiations for the fight had broken down several weeks ago.

With less than six weeks to go until the event, UFC officials were scrambling to find a title fight to place on the year end card with options including a welterweight title fight between Tyron Woodley and Nate Diaz.

While that fight isn’t dead in the water just yet, the UFC did finally get the women’s featherweight title bout inked with Cyborg and Holm now agreed to meet on Dec. 30.

This will serves as Cyborg’s first title defense and the second time Holm has ventured up to 145 pounds after coming up short in the inaugural featherweight championship bout when she lost a close decision to Germaine de Randamie in February.

There’s no word yet if Cyborg vs. Holm will serve as the main event for UFC 219.

