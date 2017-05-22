HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg Cited for Battery, but Not Arrested

May 22, 2017
Cris “Cyborg” Justino has been cited for misdemeanor battery for punching fellow UFC fighter Angela Magana at the UFC Athlete Retreat over the weekend in Las Vegas. Police confirmed the charge following an initial report by TMZ Sports.

Cris Cyborg - Invicta FCCyborg was not arrested at the time of the incident, but will have to appear in court to answer for the charge. She faces a penalty of up to six months in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

The incident occurred outside the fighter hotel during the UFC Athlete Retreat. Cyborg confronted Magana about the latter’s constant trolling of Cyborg via her social media accounts. The argument quickly escalated and Cyborg punched Magana in the face. A video of Cyborg punching Magana was later released via YouTube.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg and Megan Anderson Pressure UFC for Real Featherweight Fight

Magana later went to the hospital under her own power, according to police accounts. She was reportedly diagnosed with an “acute head injury, cervical strain, and laceration of the lip.” She was treated and released. 

UFC officials refused to comment on the incident at this time.

