Cris Cyborg Chases Training Partner Out of the Gym in Comically Insane Workout Video

(Video courtesy of Cris Cyborg)

Okay, okay, okay, so we know this is staged, but come on, this is insanely comical, as Cris Cyborg beats the daylights out of her training partner, chasing him out of the gym.

What’s next for Cyborg? Hard to see. The UFC women’s featherweight champion has her sights set on defending her belt against Holly Holm. Holm, however, has been hesitant to accept, citing a desire to get paid more by the UFC in order to step in the cage with Cyborg.

While negotiations are ongoing, Ronda Rousey’s coach, Edmond Tarverdyan, said that he would like Rousey to fight one more time, and he wants her to fight Cyborg. That’s not likely to happen, as Cyborg doesn’t appear to have any further interest in fighting Rousey in the Octagon.

In the meantime, check out Cyborg’s mini-movie, as her training partner fumbles and tumbles his way out the door of the gym.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram