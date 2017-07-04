Cris Cyborg Celebrates Her First 4th of July as an American Citizen

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 4, 2017
1 Comment

Tuesday, July 4, is Independence Day in the United States and Cris “Cyborg” Justino is celebrating more than her opportunity to fight for the UFC featherweight championship later this month. She is also celebrating her U.S. citizenship.

Born in Curitiba, Brazil, in 1985, Cyborg became a U.S. Citizen in December of 2016, something she’s very proud of.

“I’m proud to officially call myself a Brazilian American starting today!” Cyborg exclaimed at the time she was sworn in.

“It’s the opportunity for me (to) give back for the American community what they give to me. I can vote. I can participate more. It is making me appreciate everything they (gave) to me.”

