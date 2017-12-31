HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg punches Holly Holm at UFC 219 - UFC Photo

featuredCris Cyborg Defeats Holly Holm, Wants Megan Anderson Next at UFC 221 in Australia

UFC 219 Cyborg vs Holm Live Results

featuredUFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats

featuredCris Cyborg and Holly Holm Get Intense at UFC 219 Weigh-in (Replay)

Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou - UFC 220 faceoff

featuredStipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou’s Intense First UFC 220 Face-Off

Cris Cyborg Cashes In With Main Event Win (UFC 219 Bonuses)

December 31, 2017
NoNo Comments

Following the UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm pay-per-view event on Saturday, UFC announced the recipients of the fight card’s $50,000 bonuses. Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tim Elliott took home the performance-based incentives for their showings inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.Cris Cyborg punches Holly Holm at UFC 219 - UFC Photo

Fight of the Night honors went to the main event fighters.  Cris Cyborg defended her 145-pound belt with a unanimous decision win over former bantamweight titleholder Holly Holm.  Holm was the first fighter to go the distance against Cyborg in nine years.  She won the first two rounds on two of the judges scorecards, but Cyborg took over the fight from the third round on.  

Lightweight contender Nurmabomedov earned a Performance of the Night Bonus for his dominating win over No. 4 ranked Edson Barboza in the fight card’s co-main event.  Nurmagomedov’s wrestling was too much for the dangerous striker.  Barboza displayed his toughness and heart in the loss but Nurmagomedov showed that he may be the best 155-pound fighter on the planet.   

RELATED > UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats

The Ultimate Fighter 24 winner, Tim Elliot, was awarded for his second-round submission win over Mark De La Rosa to kick off the preliminary fight card.  Elliott sunk in an anaconda choke that forced De La Rosa to tap out.  It was one of the two finishes on the fight card.  

UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm featured 10 bouts.  Eight of the fights went the distance and two ended in submission finishes.     

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA