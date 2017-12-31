Cris Cyborg Cashes In With Main Event Win (UFC 219 Bonuses)

Following the UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm pay-per-view event on Saturday, UFC announced the recipients of the fight card’s $50,000 bonuses. Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tim Elliott took home the performance-based incentives for their showings inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Fight of the Night honors went to the main event fighters. Cris Cyborg defended her 145-pound belt with a unanimous decision win over former bantamweight titleholder Holly Holm. Holm was the first fighter to go the distance against Cyborg in nine years. She won the first two rounds on two of the judges scorecards, but Cyborg took over the fight from the third round on.

Lightweight contender Nurmabomedov earned a Performance of the Night Bonus for his dominating win over No. 4 ranked Edson Barboza in the fight card’s co-main event. Nurmagomedov’s wrestling was too much for the dangerous striker. Barboza displayed his toughness and heart in the loss but Nurmagomedov showed that he may be the best 155-pound fighter on the planet.

RELATED > UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats

The Ultimate Fighter 24 winner, Tim Elliot, was awarded for his second-round submission win over Mark De La Rosa to kick off the preliminary fight card. Elliott sunk in an anaconda choke that forced De La Rosa to tap out. It was one of the two finishes on the fight card.

UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm featured 10 bouts. Eight of the fights went the distance and two ended in submission finishes.