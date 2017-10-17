               

Cris Cyborg Blasts Holly Holm, Wants to ‘Beat Her Ass’ at UFC 219

October 17, 2017
(Courtesy of Cris Cyborg)

Kettle? This is the pot calling. You’re black!

That appears to be the approach that Cris “Cyborg” Justino is taking in order to needle Holly Holm into fighting her at UFC 219 on Dec. 30 in Las Vegas.

Cyborg wants the fight with Holm. Holm has said she wants the fight as well. So what’s the hold up? As is frequently the case, it appears to be money. 

Cyborg has complained about the UFC low-balling her for the fight. Holm’s team has echoed that with similar statements, claiming they just want Holm to get paid what the fight is worth. 

Issues with money aside, Cyborg is playing a rather questionable card when taking jabs at Holm to get her to sign for the fight. She’s blasting Holm about anti-doping tests, despite her own fallibility on the issue.

Members of Holm’s team – most notably three-time stripped light heavyweight champion Jon Jones – have run afoul of the UFC’s anti-doping policy, but Holm has never had any issues passing a drug test herself. Cyborg, on the other hand, was suspended for steroids while fighting under the Strikeforce banner and more recently had a UFC anti-doping violation overturned when she received a retroactive therapeutic-use exemption.

Seems an odd tack to take considering the facts of the matter. But that’s exactly the aim Cyborg took in a video she released on Youtube on Tuesday following an overnight Twitter storm between Cyborg and Holm.

