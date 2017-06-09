HOT OFF THE WIRE
Mark Hunt

featuredDerrick Lewis vs Mark Hunt Slugfest Set (UFC Fight Night 110 Weigh-in Results)

UFC Auckland Live Results

featuredUFC Auckland: Lewis vs. Hunt Live Results and Fight Stats

Demetrious Johnson UFC on FOX 24

featuredDemetrious Johnson Claims UFC Threatened to Close Flyweight Division If He Won’t Fight TJ Dillashaw

featuredDemetrious Johnson: Bullying UFC Has Failed to Market and Promote Me Appropriately

Cris Cyborg Blasts GRRRL Clothing for Failure to Pay Appearance Fee

June 9, 2017
No Comments

Following a well-publicized altercation between Cris “Cyborg” Justino and Angela Magana at the recent UFC Athlete Retreat, Cyborg has been leveled with a ton of backlash, the most recent being the loss of money from an appearance. Cyborg, however, thinks the company is simply using the altercation as an excuse not to pay her what she is owed.

The incident occurred outside the fighter hotel during the UFC Athlete Retreat. Cyborg confronted Magana about the latter’s constant trolling of Cyborg via her social media accounts. The argument quickly escalated and Cyborg punched Magana in the face. A video of Cyborg punching Magana was later released via YouTube.

Cyborg was later charged with misdemeanor battery and chastised by many, including UFC president Dana White.

Now, women specific apparel company GRRRL, has cut ties with Cyborg.

Cris Cyborg - Invicta FC“A little over a month ago we entered into a 12 month sponsorship agreement with Cris, to cover a personal appearance at our GRRRL:Live event in Las Vegas combined with an ongoing 12 month commitment through Cris’s social media channels,” read a statement on GRRRL’s website.

“Unfortunately, within a matter of hours of appearing and speaking at our event, Cris was involved in ‘battery’ of another fighter on the street outside a UFC retreat. Cris’s conduct in this regard has broadly been condemned by the fight industry and the organization by whom she is contracted as a fighter.

“As a company with representation and brand ambassadors amongst girls as young as 6, we cannot publicly condone this behavior especially as the behavior is directly in conflict with the messages Cris shared at the event, one of our speakers on cyber bullying and our company message to promote female harmony and unity.”

TRENDING > War Machine (Jon Koppenhaver) Sentenced to Life in Prison

GRRL’s explanation sounds logical enough. It would be reasonable that the company might want to sever ties with Cyborg after such an altercation. Cyborg, however, took to her social media accounts to rail against the company, which she believes is using her altercation with Magana as an excuse not to pay her for services rendered; specifically for an appearance she made on the company’s behalf.

Cyborg appeared at a GRRRL function in Las Vegas for which tickets were sold and she was to be paid a fee. According to Cyborg, she has yet to be paid and blasted GRRRL for continuing to use her image.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Don’t Believe What You Read, Dana White...

Jun 09, 20173 Comments73 Views

UFC president Dana White insists he is the point man putting together the blockbuster boxing bout between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre Believes ...

Georges St-Pierre believes he can convince Dana White to

Jun 09, 2017
UFC Aukcland Weigh-in

Watch the UFC Auckland Cere...

Watch the UFC Fight Night Auckland ceremonial weigh-in on

Jun 09, 2017
Mark Hunt

Derrick Lewis vs Mark Hunt ...

The fight between the big men at UFC Auckland

Jun 09, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA