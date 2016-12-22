HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg Blames Potential Anti-Doping Violation on Weight-Cut

December 22, 2016
4 Comments

Cris “Cyborg” Justino on Thursday countered news of a potential UFC Anti-Doping Violation by claiming that the issue stemmed from illness and medically monitored recovery from a brutal weight-cut in September.

Even without a fight booked, Cyborg has been the center of attention recently. First, she was in a public war of words with UFC president Dana White over declining a featherweight title fight, then she became a U.S. citizen, and now she’s in the midst of this anti-doping issue.

UFC officials notified MMAWeekly.com of the potential violation on Thursday, saying, “The UFC organization was formally notified (on Thursday) that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Cristiane ‘Cyborg’ Justino of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collection on December 5, 2016.”

Cyborg’s boyfriend, Ray Elbe, broke the camp’s silence a short time later, posting on The Underground that the potential violation had nothing to do with steroids before Cyborg chimed in with a statement to MMAFighting.com.

Cris Cyborg - Invicta FC

“What I can say now is that they are talking to my doctor, and I’m calm,” Cyborg said. “Everybody knows I’m sick, that I’m recovering from the weight cut I had to do for the fight. What is happening is post-weight cut. Everybody knows I’m sick. They are talking to my doctor to solve this the best way.

“It’s nothing bad. I’m on medical treatment.”

In explaining why she had declined to fight for a title at UFC 208 on Feb. 11, Cyborg said in early December that following the difficult weight cut and subsequent fight in September, she had fell ill, becoming anemic, and sought medical treatment. She said that for the betterment of her health she would not accept a fight before March.

The question now will be whether or not Cyborg’s medical treatment is deemed acceptable within the guidelines of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and the World Anti-Doping Agency prohibited substances and methods guidelines to which it adheres.

  • PHtaxpayer

    doctors give steroids to sick people…she is in big trouble

  • cheflacsto

    If this is true, and it is under a doctors orders, she should be fine right? This USADA seems to be nothing more than a major can of worms. They caught a few people, but they seem to be busting a lot of people of non-steroidal, non performance enhancing stuff.

    • MikeMcK

      Generally, the answer to your question is no. Many of the things that are banned are given by doctors. TRT is an example. Another example is IV’s. That’s not even a drug, but is banned.

      This is actually my biggest gripe with the system. If fighter safety is the goal we shouldn’t have them disregarding their doctors so they can fight. We know they’re most likely still going to fight.

      Maybe one of these days someone will die trying to be eligible to fight and we will have a different conversation.

  • TheCerealKiller

    She’s still sick from a September weight cut? Oh shut up! Sounds more like she got popped on a random test and they are scrambling to make up for fake illness. I’m sure there’s some bush league brazilian doctor they called to sign off on a ton of stuff.

               

