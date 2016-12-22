Cris Cyborg Blames Potential Anti-Doping Violation on Weight-Cut

Cris “Cyborg” Justino on Thursday countered news of a potential UFC Anti-Doping Violation by claiming that the issue stemmed from illness and medically monitored recovery from a brutal weight-cut in September.

Even without a fight booked, Cyborg has been the center of attention recently. First, she was in a public war of words with UFC president Dana White over declining a featherweight title fight, then she became a U.S. citizen, and now she’s in the midst of this anti-doping issue.

UFC officials notified MMAWeekly.com of the potential violation on Thursday, saying, “The UFC organization was formally notified (on Thursday) that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Cristiane ‘Cyborg’ Justino of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collection on December 5, 2016.”

Cyborg’s boyfriend, Ray Elbe, broke the camp’s silence a short time later, posting on The Underground that the potential violation had nothing to do with steroids before Cyborg chimed in with a statement to MMAFighting.com.

“What I can say now is that they are talking to my doctor, and I’m calm,” Cyborg said. “Everybody knows I’m sick, that I’m recovering from the weight cut I had to do for the fight. What is happening is post-weight cut. Everybody knows I’m sick. They are talking to my doctor to solve this the best way.

“It’s nothing bad. I’m on medical treatment.”

In explaining why she had declined to fight for a title at UFC 208 on Feb. 11, Cyborg said in early December that following the difficult weight cut and subsequent fight in September, she had fell ill, becoming anemic, and sought medical treatment. She said that for the betterment of her health she would not accept a fight before March.

The question now will be whether or not Cyborg’s medical treatment is deemed acceptable within the guidelines of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and the World Anti-Doping Agency prohibited substances and methods guidelines to which it adheres.

