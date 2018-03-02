Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya Make Weight for UFC 222 (Video)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg’s next title defense is now official, as she and Yana Kunitskaya each made weight at Friday’s official weigh-in.

Making weight wasn’t much of a concern for Kunitskaya, who is leaving her Invicta FC bantamweight belt behind in order to challenge Cyborg. She stepped on the scale at 144 pounds.

There were more eyes on the champ, though, as Cyborg has struggled to make weight in the past, even at 145 pounds, and she took this fight on just three weeks notice.

Cyborg stepped on the scale at 144.75 pounds, though, just under the limit for the title fight, as both women weighed in early within the two-hour proceedings.