HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg at the official UFC 222 early weigh-in

featuredUFC 222 Weigh-in Results: Cris Cyborg Made It Look Easy; Mackenzie Dern Last to the Scale

Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya make weight at the UFC 222 official weigh-in

featuredCris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya Make Weight for UFC 222 (Video)

Frankie Edgar

featuredFrankie Edgar Needs His ‘Spidey Senses’ on Full Alert to Deal with Brian Ortega

Jon Jones - UFC 214 post presser

featuredJon Jones Steroid Hearing Produces Stern Penalties (Video)

Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya Make Weight for UFC 222 (Video)

March 2, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg’s next title defense is now official, as she and Yana Kunitskaya each made weight at Friday’s official weigh-in.

Making weight wasn’t much of a concern for Kunitskaya, who is leaving her Invicta FC bantamweight belt behind in order to challenge Cyborg. She stepped on the scale at 144 pounds.

There were more eyes on the champ, though, as Cyborg has struggled to make weight in the past, even at 145 pounds, and she took this fight on just three weeks notice.

TRENDING > Jeremy Stephens Cashes In With Biggest Payday at UFC on FOX 28

Cyborg stepped on the scale at 144.75 pounds, though, just under the limit for the title fight, as both women weighed in early within the two-hour proceedings.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA