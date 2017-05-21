Cris Cyborg and Megan Anderson Pressure UFC for Real Featherweight Fight

Whatta ya have to do for a fight around here?

Cris “Cyborg” Justino, the uncrowned queen of the women’s featherweight world, and Invicta FC champ Megan Anderson want nothing more than to step into the cage together, and they’re not afraid to say it, which is a rarity for someone to say about wanting to fight Cyborg.

Thus far, the UFC isn’t biting.

With both women in Las Vegas recently, Cyborg and Anderson posed for their own promotional pic, sending a direct message to the UFC and matchmaker Sean Shelby that they want to fight in the Octagon.

So what gives?

