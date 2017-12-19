Cris Cyborg and Khabib Nurmagomedov May Both Have Some UFC 219 Surprises in Store

(Courtesy of Karyn Bryant)

Cris “Cyborg” Justino puts her featherweight belt on the line for the first time when she squares off with Holly Holm in the UFC 219 headliner on Dec. 30 in Las Vegas. Before those two fight, Khabib Nurmagomedov will make his return to the Octagon in the night’s co-main event to face Edson Barboza in a pivotal lightweight contest.

Cyborg and Nurmagomedov have well established reputations in the cage, but they both also admit that they might have some surprises in store for their opponents come fight night.

Cyborg and Nurmagomedov fielded questions from members of the media on Tuesday ahead of their post-Christmas fist-ivities. (Bad pun intended.)

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 30, for UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats.

