Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm Get Intense at UFC 219 Weigh-in (Replay)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube | Photo courtesy of Jacob Stringham)

The 20 fighters competing on Saturday’s UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm pay-per-view event ceremonially weighed in on Friday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg takes on former bantamweight titleholder Holly Holm in the fight card’s main event.

TRENDING > Dana White: If Holly Holm Beats Cris Cyborg ‘She’s the Greatest Female Fighter of All Time’

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats. UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her belt on the line for the first time in the night’s main event, squaring off with former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Khabib Nurmagomedov also returns at UFC 219 for a pivotal lightweight contender’s bout with Edson Barboza with the winner eyeing a shot at a title.