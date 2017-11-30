Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm Face-Off for the First Time (Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

It was a long time in the making, but the Cris “Cyborg” Justino vs. Holly Holm battle is finally set to headline UFC 219 on Dec. 30 in Las Vegas.

Ahead of their monumental battle for Cyborg’s UFC featherweight belt, Cyborg and Holm faced off for the first time at the UFC 218 Media Day on Thursday in Detroit.

