Cris Cyborg Addresses Scorecards Being Even Going into 5th Round at UFC 219

Cris Cyborg had a tough fight with Holly Holm at UFC 219, but in the end, she successfully defended her UFC featherweight championship.

Many people were surprised to find out after that fact that, despite Cyborg earning a unanimous decision, Holm was just one round away from winning the fight.

Two of the judges at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas had the fight even heading into the final round, meaning Holm would have won a split decision had she won round five.

Cyborg chimed in on the decision at the UFC 219 post-fight press conference.