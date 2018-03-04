Cris Cyborg Addresses Relationship with Dana White and Amanda Nunes Super Fight

Already widely regarded as the greatest female fighter on the planet, UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg added to her legacy on Saturday night, knocking out Yana Kunitskaya at UFC 222 in Las Vegas.

Following the fight, Cyborg addressed the media, breaking down her first-round dismantling of the former Invicta FC bantamweight champion, laid out what her current plans are for her fighting career, addressed her often-times rocky relationship with UFC president Dana White and a potential superfight with bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, and much more.

