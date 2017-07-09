Cris Cyborg Addresses Amanda Nunes UFC 213 Pullout: ‘You’re Never 100 Percent’

HOT OFF THE WIRE

July 9, 2017
Cris “Cyborg” Justino gives her opinion on bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes pulling out of her UFC 213 headlining bout with Valentina Shevchenko on the day of the fight.

TRENDING > Valentina Shevchenko on Disappointment of Amanda Nunes Withdrawing

