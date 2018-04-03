‘Cowboy’ Cerrone vs. Leon Edwards Expected as Main Event for UFC Fight Night in Singapore

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 3, 2018
It looks like Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is sticking around at welterweight after all.

A main event fight is currently in the works that will see Cerrone take on Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night in Singapore on June 23. 

Sources close to the matchup confirmed that verbal agreements are in place for the fight with bout agreements expected to be signed at any time.

Cerrone makes his return to action after a dominant win in his last fight as he finished Yancy Medeiros in a main event showdown in February.

The always active “Cowboy” had hinted at returning to the lightweight division after that fight but it appears the UFC had other plans with at least one more bout at 170 pounds.

As for Edwards, he’s currently riding a five fight win streak including a TKO stoppage against Peter Sobotta in his last bout at UFC Fight Night in London in March.

Following that win, Edwards called for a fight against fellow countryman Darren Till but he’ll get “Cowboy” instead as he will also compete in his first main event under the UFC banner.

More fights are expected to be announced for the UFC Fight Night card in Singapore with the show going down on June 23.

               

