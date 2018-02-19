Cowboy Cerrone Stops Yancy Medeiros With Just 2 Seconds Left in the First Round

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is back on track.

Following the toughest run of his professional career, Cerrone got back on course with a pulse-pounding first-round knockout against Yancy Medeiros on Sunday night with just two seconds remaining on the clock.

Cerrone never seemed to let it faze him that he had suffered three straight losses and instead came out with the same signature style that has made him a fan favorite from the first day he stepped inside the Octagon.

There was no shortage of strikes being thrown by both fighters in the first round with Cerrone and Medeiros throwing a barrage of punches and kicks at each other.

Medeiros was definitely the aggressor as he tried to find a home for his combinations with Cerrone coming back with an effective counter striking attack.

Almost every time Medeiros leapt in with a big barrage of shots it was Cerrone who made him pay for it with precision striking that continuously found a home to the head and body.

Still, Medeiros showed no fear pressing the action as he started digging to the body with his punches trying to mount his own offensive output.

With time ticking away in the opening round, Cerrone stepped back from another series of shots from Medeiros when he uncorked a picture perfect right hand that floored the Hawaiian fighter.

Medeiros was on wobbly legs before falling face first into the canvas as he rolled over in an attempt to recover but he was met quickly by a series of punches from Cerrone as referee Herb Dean swooped into stop the fight at 4:58 in the first round.

Afterwards, Cerrone embraced Medeiros, as they were very friendly leading up to the fight and even hugged after one exchange in the opening round.

Ultimately, it was a very important win for Cerrone as it stopped the bleeding after a three-fight losing streak, while it also puts him in the record books. He got his 20th career UFC victory, tying him for the most in history alongside Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping.

Like always, Cerrone was proud of his achievement, but then quickly started thinking about what comes next.

“I think I just tied for the most wins in UFC history,” Cerrone said afterwards. “You know, they call me, I say where we going? That’s all I need to know. Where are we next?”

Prior to this main event, Cerrone had hinted at returning to the lightweight division, but obviously he has options considering his win on Sunday night and overall standing at 170 pounds. As for Medeiros, he may have come up short in his first UFC main event, but the Hawaiian slugger has still managed to put on a string of extremely entertaining fights as he builds his own resume in the welterweight division.