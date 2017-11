Countdown to UFC Norfolk: Dustin Poirier vs. Anthony Pettis (Full Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Dustin Poirier and Anthony Pettis ready themselves for a pivotal main event that could position one of them to compete for the title in 2018.

The two attempt to take the next step up the lightweight ladder when they meet in the UFC Fight Night 120 main event on Saturday in Norfolk, Va.

