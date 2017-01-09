HOT OFF THE WIRE
Countdown to UFC Fight Night Phoenix: Yair Rodriguez vs. BJ Penn

January 9, 2017
1 Comment

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC Fight Night Countdown: Rodriguez vs. Penn takes you inside the gyms of two featherweights preparing for a main event between old school and new blood. Former two-division champion BJ Penn returns from retirement, having stoked an inner motivation that now has him pursuing gold in a third weight class. Flashy up-and-comer Yair Rodriguez continues his ascent, adding new layers and skills to the game that helped him win The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America.

TRENDING > BJ Penn’s UFC Hall of Fame Speech (Fight Night Phoenix Video)

Related Article

Dana White - UFC 178

Dana White: Fighters Need to Honor Their Cont...

Jan 09, 20172 Comments48 Views

Dana White to fighters: "Ride the thing out and become a free agent, but honor your deal. I have to honor my deals."

Amanda Nunes - UFC 207 Post

Amanda Nunes: ‘USA Ch...

While UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes feels a strong

Jan 08, 2017
Chris-Lytle-UFC-119-750

Chris Lytle Bothered By Ath...

Professional athletes wield more influence than some of them

Jan 08, 2017
30-BJ-Penn-UFC-Expo-2015-750x370

BJ Penn’s UFC Hall of...

Check out former two-division UFC champion BJ Penn's Hall

Jan 08, 2017
  • Sir_Roy

    I’m actually a little hyped to watch this one. Surprising myself really.

               

