Countdown to UFC Fight Night Phoenix: Yair Rodriguez vs. BJ Penn

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC Fight Night Countdown: Rodriguez vs. Penn takes you inside the gyms of two featherweights preparing for a main event between old school and new blood. Former two-division champion BJ Penn returns from retirement, having stoked an inner motivation that now has him pursuing gold in a third weight class. Flashy up-and-comer Yair Rodriguez continues his ascent, adding new layers and skills to the game that helped him win The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America.

TRENDING > BJ Penn’s UFC Hall of Fame Speech (Fight Night Phoenix Video)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram