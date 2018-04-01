Countdown to UFC 223: Ferguson vs. Khabib Premieres Sunday on FS1

Tune in Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on FS1 as Countdown to UFC 223 premieres.

Interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson prepares to face undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov; former strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk gets an immediate rematch against titleholder Rose Namajunas. Go inside their lives and gyms as they get ready for UFC 223.

Ferguson and Nurmagomedov are in a battle for the lightweight belt currently wrapped around Conor McGregor’s waist. McGregor is expected to have to vacate the belt when Ferguson and Nurmagomedov step into the Octagon. After going 14-0 before losing to Namajunas in her last fight, Jedrzejczyk is being given an immediate opportunity to avenge the lone loss on her resume.

UFC 223: Ferguson vs. Khabib takes place on Saturday, April 7, in Brooklyn, N.Y. Follow along on MMAWeekly.com for UFC 223 Full Results and Live Fight Stats.