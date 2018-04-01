HOT OFF THE WIRE
Stephen Thompson

featured‘Wonderboy’ Issues Fair Warning to Darren Till: ‘There Are Levels to this Game’

Brock Lesnar at UFC 100

featuredBrock Lesnar’s Advocate Insists UFC Return Isn’t a Tease

Ronda Rousey WWE First Appearance

featuredRonda Rousey on Leaving the UFC Behind: ‘I Have No Regrets’

Michael Chiesa comments on Conor McGregor

featuredMichael Chiesa: ‘Screw You’ if Conor McGregor Tries to Jump the Line

Countdown to UFC 223: Ferguson vs. Khabib Premieres Sunday on FS1

April 1, 2018
NoNo Comments

Tune in Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on FS1 as Countdown to UFC 223 premieres.

Interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson prepares to face undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov; former strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk gets an immediate rematch against titleholder Rose Namajunas. Go inside their lives and gyms as they get ready for UFC 223.

Ferguson and Nurmagomedov are in a battle for the lightweight belt currently wrapped around Conor McGregor’s waist. McGregor is expected to have to vacate the belt when Ferguson and Nurmagomedov step into the Octagon. After going 14-0 before losing to Namajunas in her last fight, Jedrzejczyk is being given an immediate opportunity to avenge the lone loss on her resume.

TRENDING > ‘Wonderboy’ Issues Fair Warning to Darren Till: ‘There Are Levels to this Game’

UFC 223: Ferguson vs. Khabib takes place on Saturday, April 7, in Brooklyn, N.Y. Follow along on MMAWeekly.com for UFC 223 Full Results and Live Fight Stats.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA