Countdown to UFC 221 Romero vs. Rockhold (Full Episode)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Go inside the lives and gyms of four extraordinary athletes preparing for UFC 221. Former champ Luke Rockhold and knockout artist Yoel Romero both aim to capture middleweight gold; plus heavyweights Mark Hunt and Curtis Blaydes brace for a massive clash.

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 10 (North America), for UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold Full Results and Live Fight Stats from Perth, Australia, where Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold battle for the interim UFC middleweight championship. The UFC 221 co-main event features Mark Hunt squaring off with fellow Top 10 ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes.