Countdown to UFC 212: Jose Aldo vs. Max Holloway (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Featherweight champions Jose Aldo and Max Holloway train for a title unification bout in the sport’s most hotly watched weight class. Longtime champion Aldo seeks to prove that he still has the skills to stay atop the division, but win-streaking Holloway, who captured the interim title in Aldo’s absence, plans to emerge as the division’s new face.

