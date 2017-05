Countdown to UFC 212: Claudia Gadelha vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

In the co-main event at UFC 212 strawweight contenders Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz both look to prove they deserve another title shot, after taking valuable lessons from their action-packed bouts against champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

