Countdown to UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway (full episode)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Featherweight champions Jose Aldo and Max Holloway train for a title unification bout in the sport’s most hotly watched weight class. Longtime champion Aldo seeks to prove that he still has the skills to stay atop the division, but win-streaking Holloway, who captured the interim title in Aldo’s absence, plans to emerge as the division’s new face. And in the co-main event, strawweight contenders Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz both look to prove they deserve another title shot, after taking valuable lessons from their action-packed bouts against champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

