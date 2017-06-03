HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 212 Aldo vs Holloway Live Results

featuredUFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway Live Results and Fight Stats

Jose Aldo and Max Holloway UFC 212 weigh-in

featuredUFC 212 Weigh-in Results and Video: Aldo vs. Holloway Set to Unify Titles

Georges St-Pierre

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Still Wants Michael Bisping Fight, but Comeback Ends on First Loss

featuredDana White: Conor McGregor Could Retire After the Floyd Mayweather Fight

Countdown to UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway (full episode)

June 3, 2017
No Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Featherweight champions Jose Aldo and Max Holloway train for a title unification bout in the sport’s most hotly watched weight class. Longtime champion Aldo seeks to prove that he still has the skills to stay atop the division, but win-streaking Holloway, who captured the interim title in Aldo’s absence, plans to emerge as the division’s new face. And in the co-main event, strawweight contenders Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz both look to prove they deserve another title shot, after taking valuable lessons from their action-packed bouts against champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

RELATED > Dana White: Conor McGregor Could Retire After the Floyd Mayweather Fight

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

UFC 212 Aldo vs Holloway Live Results

UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway Live Results and F...

Jun 03, 20172 Comments324 Views

Follow the UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway full live results and fight stats in real time. First fight is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, June

Claudia Gadelha: ‘I W...

The pivotal women's strawweight matchup between No. 1 ranked

Jun 03, 2017
Karolina Kowalkiewicz UFC 212 Embedded Ep 6

Making Weight… Then C...

On Episode 6 of UFC 212 Embedded, the fighters

Jun 03, 2017

Knockout Radio Replay: Max ...

Join Knockout Radio for their show with Max Holloway,

Jun 03, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA