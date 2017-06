Countdown to Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva (Full Episode)

(Video courtesy of Bellator MMA and Spike)

Watch the full episode of Countdown to Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva. Chael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva tops a card that also features Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione and more.

TRENDING > Dana White Shoots Down Demetrious Johnson, Calls Conor McGregor Pound-for-Pound Best

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram