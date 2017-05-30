Countdown to Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

The countdown begins for Bellator NYC. One epic night of fights in the world’s most famous arena. Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva headline the fight card.

TRENDING > Michael Bisping: Looks Like Georges St-Pierre Isn’t Happening

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram