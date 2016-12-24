Could Nate Diaz Become a $20 Million Man? Never Say Never

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 24, 2016
Though Nate Diaz was recently sanctioned by the Nevada Athletic Commission for his part in a UFC 202 pre-fight press conference bottle-throwing melee with Conor McGregor, he remains free to fight. The biggest question is what it will take to get him back in the Octagon.

Diaz was slapped with a $50,000 fine, which represented 2.5 percent of his $2 million dollar disclosed payout, and 50 hours of community service. Like McGregor, however, he was not suspended. If he pays the fine by Feb. 1, 2017 or his next fight, whichever occurs first, he is free to fight.

There’s no guarantee that he’ll return to the UFC anytime soon though.

Diaz recently said that he was seeking his boxing license in Nevada and California, and admitted he wasn’t all that passionate about mixed martial arts.

Nate Diaz“I’m not doing it for a publicity stunt,” said Diaz in comments to FOX Sports. “I’m doing it because I love the sport of boxing. I want to win fights for real and get out of this MMA (expletive) that I ain’t even into anyway.”

He then told MMAFighting.com that his demands to return to the Octagon were fairly hefty.

“I’m only fighting at lightweight for a big fight or 20 million (dollars) just to take the call,” said Diaz. “Until then, I’m just living my life.”

The big fight he was likely referring to was a third bout with McGregor after they split their two bouts at welterweight. And 20 million dollars would be enough to get anyone’s attention in MMA. McGregor’s disclosed UFC 205 fighter salary of $3.5 million is the highest in the promotion’s history.

That surely sounds as if Diaz is pricing himself out of a career, but not so according to UFC president Dana White, who told TMZ Sports, “That’s my boy. Hey, I never say never. Never say never.”

