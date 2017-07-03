HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nick Diaz

featuredNick Diaz notified of potential UFC anti-doping policy violation by USADA

Conor McGregor - UFC 196

featuredDana White: Conor McGregor Wants Khabib Nurmagomedov in Russia After Floyd Mayweather Fight

Georges St-Pierre at UFC 124

featuredDana White Says Georges St-Pierre Will Fight Woodley vs. Maia Winner for UFC Belt

Tyron Woodley vs Demian Maia UFC 214

featuredTyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia Marks UFC 214’s Third Title Fight

Cortney Casey Texas Sanctions Lifted After Advanced Anti-Doping Test Clears Her

July 3, 2017
No Comments

Courtney Casey‘s anti-doping sanction issued by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has been dropped and her victory over Jessica Aguilar has been reinstated.

Casey had been flagged by the TDLR for having an elevated testosterone-to-epitestosterone ratio. An elevated T/E ratio can be indicative of using performance-enhancing substances, but according to World Anti-Doping Agency standards advanced testing is required to make a definitive determination.

Texas initially suspended and fined Casey and changed her victory over Aguilar to a no-contest without any further testing. 

The UFC and Casey requested the fighter’s B sample undergo advanced testing, which the TDLR complied with and the UFC paid for. The advanced testing showed no performance-enhancing substance use by Casey. Upon such a determination, the TDLR issued a letter to Casey – a copy of which was acquired by MMA Fighting – dropping its sanctions.

Cortney Casey on Cage - UFC photo“After reexamination of the documents in our possession and careful examination of the Sample B results, your 90-day suspension is lifted effective June 29, 2017, the enforcement case dropped with no further action taken, and the bout ‘win’ reinstated on your record,” said the document sent to Casey by TDLR executive director Brian Francis.

It is a critical finding in favor of Casey, who notched one of the most important victory’s of her career against Aguilar. She had been coming off of a loss entering that fight and having lost three of her previous five bouts. The victory puts her back on track and against a former World Series of Fighting champion at that. 

It was also a critical finding in the adjudication of anti-doping in the UFC, as it ensures that fighters get treated fairly when there is a false positive.

TRENDING > Oddsmakers Give Conor McGregor a Better Chance than Canelo Alvarez

“UFC has made it very clear that it takes anti-doping very seriously, instituting the most comprehensive anti-doping program in sports. One of the keys to this program, and any effective, world-class program, is ensuring that all athletes are treated to proper due process,” UFC officials said in a statement after receiving the results of the advanced testing of Casey’s B sample.

“UFC strawweight Cortney Casey’s recent case, stemming from her fight in Dallas on May 13, 2017, is a perfect example of the type of negative and damaging backlash for an athlete resulting from a false-positive. There is no better example  than this for the need to have proper due process and testing in combat sports and professional sports anti-doping.”

(Photo courtesy of UFC)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko UFC Kickoff

Amanda Nunes tired of hearing about Valentina...

Jul 03, 2017No Comments11 Views

Amanda Nunes promises to finish Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 213

Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina ...

Go inside the lives of athletes preparing for title

Jul 03, 2017

Yoel Romero vs. Robert Whit...

Go inside the lives and training camps of Cuban-born

Jul 03, 2017
Edson Barboza

Edson Barboza Explains Why ...

Edson Barboza believes Conor McGregor should be stripped of

Jul 03, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA