Cornerman Saves the Day After Ref Fails to Recognize Unconscious Fighter (video)

Things could have went sideways really quick at Super Fight League in India on Friday, if not for a quick acting cornerman.
A bout between Asha Roka and Hannah Kampf was stopped not by the referee as it should have been, but by a cornerman.
Rocka applied a tight guillotine choke about 20 seconds into the fight. A few seconds later, Kampf appeared to go limp. The referee, however, didn’t step in. Rocka held the choke for roughly 15 or 16 more seconds before a cornerman entered the cage and stopped the fight.
Watch the bizarre finish for yourself in the video below.