HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre

featuredDana White Confirms Georges St-Pierre Has Signed for UFC Return

Cris Cyborg

featuredCris Cyborg Granted Exemption, Cleared of UFC Anti-Doping Violation

Georges St-Pierre

featuredGeorges St-Pierre and UFC Agree to Terms, Return Imminent

Fedor Emelianenko

featuredFedor Intends to End His Career with Bellator

Cornerman Saves the Day After Ref Fails to Recognize Unconscious Fighter (video)

February 17, 2017
2 Comments

Things could have went sideways really quick at Super Fight League in India on Friday, if not for a quick acting cornerman. 

A bout between Asha Roka and Hannah Kampf was stopped not by the referee as it should have been, but by a cornerman.

Rocka applied a tight guillotine choke about 20 seconds into the fight. A few seconds later, Kampf appeared to go limp. The referee, however, didn’t step in. Rocka held the choke for roughly 15 or 16 more seconds before a cornerman entered the cage and stopped the fight.

TRENDING > Dana White Confirms Georges St-Pierre Has Signed for UFC Return

Watch the bizarre finish for yourself in the video below.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Fedor Emelianenko - Bellator 172 weigh

Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione Weigh-in Rep...

Feb 17, 2017No Comments19 Views

The 28 fighters competing on Saturday's Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione fight card weighed in on Friday in San Jose, California.

Georges St-Pierre

Dana White Confirms Georges...

UFC president Dana White on Friday made Georges St-Pierre's

Feb 17, 2017
Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg Granted Exempti...

USADA on Friday announced that Cris Cyborg has been

Feb 17, 2017
Fedor Emelianenko

Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mit...

The Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione early weigh-in took

Feb 17, 2017
  • deepgrim

    That’s just ridiculous, the referee doesn’t have a clue and if not for the corner jumping in she could be dead right now, and the fighter holding the guillotine surely must have known too, you feel when the choke is in deep and when the person is not fighting the choke anymore, scummy!

  • Convultion

    Actually the fighter was the stupid one who didn’t tap out and just had one arm up when the cornerman stepped in.
    To give her the benefit of a doubt she was probably having a convolution LOL
    But yeah, fire the ref too LOL

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA