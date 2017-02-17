Cornerman Saves the Day After Ref Fails to Recognize Unconscious Fighter (video)

Things could have went sideways really quick at Super Fight League in India on Friday, if not for a quick acting cornerman.

A bout between Asha Roka and Hannah Kampf was stopped not by the referee as it should have been, but by a cornerman.

Rocka applied a tight guillotine choke about 20 seconds into the fight. A few seconds later, Kampf appeared to go limp. The referee, however, didn’t step in. Rocka held the choke for roughly 15 or 16 more seconds before a cornerman entered the cage and stopped the fight.

Watch the bizarre finish for yourself in the video below.

SFL – The referee was sleeping – Asha Roka /Sher-E-Punjab/ 1R guillotine (vs. Hanna Kamf /Bengaluru Tigers/ pic.twitter.com/wpJbSp0FsQ — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) February 17, 2017

