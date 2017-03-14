Corey Anderson Plans to Make a Statement Against Jimi Manuwa (UFC London Video)
(Video Courtesy of UFC)
Corey Anderson isn’t planning on taking a passive approach when he takes on devastating striker Jimi Manuwa in the main event at UFC Fight Night London on Saturday.
TRENDING > Kelvin Gastelum Declares Georges St-Pierre’s Title Shot ‘Doesn’t Make Any Sense’
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Related Article
Mar 14, 201731 Views
Arnold Allen looks to add to his four-fight win streak and represent Tristar gym as yet another young talent to emerge from the Canadian gym of superstars.