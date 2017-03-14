HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kelvin Gastelum vs Anderson Silva

featuredKelvin Gastelum Asks For, Receives Anderson Silva for Next Fight

Kelvin Gastelum UFC 200 weigh-in

featuredKelvin Gastelum Finishes Vitor Belfort in the First (UFC Fortaleza Results)

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

featuredFloyd Mayweather Ends Retirement, Turns Up the Heat on Conor McGregor

UFC Fortaleza Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 106: Belfort vs. Gastelum Live Results and Fight Stats

Corey Anderson Plans to Make a Statement Against Jimi Manuwa (UFC London Video)

March 14, 2017
1 Comment

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Corey Anderson isn’t planning on taking a passive approach when he takes on devastating striker Jimi Manuwa in the main event at UFC Fight Night London on Saturday.

TRENDING > Kelvin Gastelum Declares Georges St-Pierre’s Title Shot ‘Doesn’t Make Any Sense’

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Arnold Allen: Learning from the Best (UFC Lon...

Mar 14, 20171 Comment31 Views

Arnold Allen looks to add to his four-fight win streak and represent Tristar gym as yet another young talent to emerge from the Canadian gym of superstars.

Kelvin Gastelum vs Anderson Silva

Kelvin Gastelum Asks For, R...

Kelvin Gastelum asked for Anderson Silva and Kelvin Gastelum

Mar 14, 2017

Roy Nelson Returns from Sus...

Roy Nelson returns from suspension to face former Bellator

Mar 14, 2017

Look Back at Brad Pickett&#...

Take a look back at Brad "One Punch" Pickett's

Mar 14, 2017
  • timothy.mccrary@mail.ru

    I have earned 104000 dollars in last 12 months by working from my house a­­n­­d I was able to do it by w­orking part-time f­­o­­r 3+ h every day. I used a business opportunity I stumbled upon from company that i found online and I am happy that i was able to make so much extra income. It’s very newbie friendly and I am just so blessed that i discovered it. Check out what I do… http://gee­.­su/f8Sdp

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA