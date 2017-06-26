Controversial Submission and Brutal Knockout Top UFC Oklahoma City Bonuses

HOT OFF THE WIRE

June 26, 2017
A Sunday night event in Oklahoma City, Okla., may not sound like anything to write home about, but several fighters on the UFC Fight Night 112 card certainly made watching worth while. 

Chief among those fighters were the main and co-main event winners, Kevin Lee and Tim Boetsch.

Lee’s technical submission victory over Michael Chiesa may have been controversial in how the finish came about, but his stellar performance in the headliner against such a highly ranked contender earned one of four Performance of the Night bonuses. 

Officials decided to forego the Fight of the Night award.

Tim BoetschLikewise, Boetsch earned a significant notch in his belt with a knockout victory over former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks. He also earned a Performance bonus.

Though his NFL dreams didn’t quite pan out, Dominick Reyes made an immediate splash in his UFC debut. He knocked out Joachim Christensen just 29 seconds into their bout on Sunday night, which secured one of the $50,000 bonus checks. 

RELATED > UFC Oklahoma City: Chiesa vs. Lee Live Results

Rounding out the bonus winners was preliminary card fighter Jeremy Kimball, who took out Josh Stansbury less than a minute and a half into their fight.

UFC Fight Night 112 Performance of the Night Bonus Winners

  • Kevin Lee
  • Tim Boetsch
  • Dominick Reyes
  • Jeremy Kimball

