Controversial Submission and Brutal Knockout Top UFC Oklahoma City Bonuses

A Sunday night event in Oklahoma City, Okla., may not sound like anything to write home about, but several fighters on the UFC Fight Night 112 card certainly made watching worth while.

Chief among those fighters were the main and co-main event winners, Kevin Lee and Tim Boetsch.

Lee’s technical submission victory over Michael Chiesa may have been controversial in how the finish came about, but his stellar performance in the headliner against such a highly ranked contender earned one of four Performance of the Night bonuses.

Officials decided to forego the Fight of the Night award.

Likewise, Boetsch earned a significant notch in his belt with a knockout victory over former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks. He also earned a Performance bonus.

Though his NFL dreams didn’t quite pan out, Dominick Reyes made an immediate splash in his UFC debut. He knocked out Joachim Christensen just 29 seconds into their bout on Sunday night, which secured one of the $50,000 bonus checks.

Rounding out the bonus winners was preliminary card fighter Jeremy Kimball, who took out Josh Stansbury less than a minute and a half into their fight.

UFC Fight Night 112 Performance of the Night Bonus Winners

Kevin Lee

Tim Boetsch

Dominick Reyes

Jeremy Kimball

