Conor McGregor’s Training Partner Says Sparring Knockout Rumor is BS

(Courtesy of The Rich Eisen Show)

Two-time world champion boxer and Conor McGregor sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi tells Rich Eisen that reports of the MMA star getting knocked out while sparring are untrue. Very untrue.

