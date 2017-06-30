Conor McGregor’s Stunned by Mural of Him Blasting Floyd Mayweather

(Courtesy of TheMacLife productions)

Watch as Conor McGregor gets his first look at the mural of him blasting Floyd Mayweather that his coach, Jon Kavanagh, had painted on the gym wall overnight.

