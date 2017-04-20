Conor McGregor’s Says He’ll Make $100-Million-Plus for Mayweather Fight

Conor McGregor has much grander ideas for a Floyd Mayweather payday than UFC head honcho Dana White.

The UFC president on Wednesday said that he believed if the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight came together, Mayweather would likely make somewhere north of $100 million, while McGregor would earn $75 million or so.

McGregor, the UFC’s first dual-division champion, sees it a bit differently. Primarily, he seems to think that White was being a good bit conservative in his estimates of what kind of revenue the fight might draw.

“Happy Thursday, everyone,” McGregor wrote on Instagram. “How’s that ($75 million) make your stomach feel?

“It’s actually ($100-plus million) if we go by the non-conservative numbers the fight will actually do and that’s not including my endorsements and business ventures.”

Endorsements and related business ventures certainly could be an enormous boost to McGregor’s bottom line if the fight comes to fruition.

While the UFC lightweight champion is somewhat hamstrung by the promotion’s Reebok deal when it comes to fighting in the Octagon, he would likely be free to open the door to many additional revenue streams when fighting Mayweather. UFC president Dana White has said that, while the UFC would be involved to some extent, the fight would take place on a boxing card, not as part of a proper UFC event.

