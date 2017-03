Conor McGregor’s Reduced Bottle-Throwing Sanctions Explained

Nevada Athletic Commission chair Anthony Marnell and executive director Bob Bennett explain why the commission re-heard Conor McGregor’s disciplinary case for his part in a bottle-throwing melee with Nate Diaz at a UFC 202 press conference.

