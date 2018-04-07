Conor McGregor’s Manager Issues Statement on Media Day Rampage

Conor McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar, on Saturday released his first public statement following his client’s rampage following the UFC 223 Media Day on Thursday in Brooklyn, N.Y.

McGregor and several other individuals stormed the Barclays Center on Thursday following the media day and worked their way to the loading dock area where fighters were boarding vans to travel back to their hotel.

McGregor and crew proceeded to launch any manner of objects at a van, shattering a side window and cracking the windshield. McGregor threw an appliance dolly through the side window, which injured Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg, forcing them out of their respective bouts at UFC 223.

Artem Lobov, a teammate of McGregor’s, also took part in the melee, leading to his UFC 223 bout being canceled.

McGregor eventually surrendered to police Thursday evening and then appeared before a judge on Friday. He was released on bail, but will have to return to court in June.

Attar didn’t reveal much additional information about McGregor or his reasoning behind launching the assault, but threw his support behind his client. UFC president Dana White called the incident, “the most disgusting thing that has ever happened in the history of the company.”

“So much rumor and misinformation about my client, Conor McGregor,” Attar wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “The matter is in the hands of law enforcement and I cannot really say more.

“Conor is a great father, a fiercely loyal friend, and one of the best athletes in the world. He looks forward to getting back to fighting as soon as possible.”

Though McGregor may want to fight as soon as possible, he’s likely going to be entangled in legal proceedings for the foreseeable future. Even after he faces legal charges, he is also likely to face lawsuits from several individuals that suffered from his actions.