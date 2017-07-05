Conor McGregor’s Head Coach Reveals Details Around Training Camp for Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor is just about six weeks away from the biggest fight of his career when he takes on Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

McGregor is currently deep into his training camp in Ireland with head coach John Kavanagh overseeing his daily work along with striking guru Owen Roddy executing the strategy for the fight with Mayweather.

Before long, McGregor will pack up and relocate to Las Vegas where he will close out his training camp just minutes away from the T-Mobile Arena, which serves as site for the historic bout between boxer and mixed martial artist.

While this is the first time McGregor has ever prepared for a professional boxing match, Kavanagh admits training camp has been somewhat easier because they are no longer being pulled in numerous directions to get ready for an MMA fight.

“I get in trouble when I say this but I’m saying it’s simpler just because there’s less skills involved as opposed to getting ready for mixed martial arts,” Kavanagh told the MacLife.com on Wednesday.

“Boxing is an element. Now we don’t, obviously in boxing for MMA, we don’t go into it as detailed as you do boxing for boxing’s sake, but however, it’s still one of a myriad of skills we need for MMA so it’s simpler but then on the flipside then it’s very interesting because you get to delve deep into what it is that is boxing.”

Kavanagh paid credit to Roddy for handling the bulk of the training that McGregor will do leading up to the fight with Mayweather in August.

A former mixed martial artist turned striking coach, Roddy will be responsible for putting McGregor through the rigors of his fight camp while also helping to put together the strategy to attempt to hand Mayweather his first loss in 50 pro bouts.

“Right off the bat, I’d have to say that it’s Owen Roddy that deserves credit for putting together the game plan for this fight,” Kavanagh revealed. “I’m playing a role in it but I’ve been sitting back and watching Owen.

“Owen and Conor have been with me since they’re 16, 17 [years old], coming up with plans and playing around with different martial arts and techniques and strategies and just watching the two of them kind of bounce ideas off each other, whatever it is 10 or 11 years later, it’s a very proud moment.”

Of course, Kavanagh couldn’t give away too many specifics for the training camp but he did reveal one major component that McGregor has implemented as he gets ready for Mayweather.

From the sound of things, McGregor will be focusing on practical, in ring training to prepare for Mayweather rather than spending the next six weeks hitting mitts or the speed bag.

“Without going into too much detail, just to throw a number at you, we’re doing four times the amount of sparring for this camp than we would do for a regular MMA camp,” Kavanagh said. “That’s a huge amount of extra rounds and really whatever extra parts you get ready for a fight, whether it’s boxing or MMA, without a doubt the most important part is sparring. That’s the sport.

“You can be doing movement drills and weight lifting and running and all of these different things to go with it, but No. 1 should be sparring as long as it’s sensible. To be able to do four times the amount of sparring, the progress we’re seeing cause after every sparring session we do video analysis and the progress we’re seeing from one session to the next, like everything Conor does, when Conor gets his mind on something, he’s scarily focused.”

Kavanagh added that McGregor has not only spent more time in the ring battling it out with his sparring partners, but he’s also been obsessive with studying his training sessions to improve before the next time he laces up the gloves.

In fact, McGregor’s head coach says that by the time he actually steps into the ring, he will have completed 44 complete fights and Mayweather will be No. 45.

“To see him apply that and even yesterday we were up at his house and he’s writing down his notes like the old days again. We watched a video and we compare his notes and we make improvements and we spar again and then repeat,” Kavanagh said.

“I really feel we’ve come on leaps and bounds in a very short time and we’re only halfway through this camp. We have another cycle to go through when we get out to Vegas and I’m looking forward to seeing another big leap forward.”

