Conor McGregor’s Gym Walls Show Him Blasting Floyd Mayweather (pics)

Conor McGregor believes he can knock Floyd Mayweather out when they box on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. No, McGregor has never boxed before. Yes, Mayweather is 49-0 against some of the best boxers on the planet.

But what better way to reinforce McGregor’s fantasy belief than to paint him larger than life on the walls of the gym where he trains, landing a crushing left hand to Mayweather’s jaw?

I am a filthy Irish animal. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jun 19, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

Tunnel vision A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jun 19, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

Goodnight Floyd. #Notorious #Éire #conormcgregor #mural A post shared by SUBSET (@subsetdublin) on Jun 19, 2017 at 11:01pm PDT

