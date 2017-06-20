HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor Gym Floyd Mayweather Mural

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor’s Gym Walls Show Him Blasting Floyd Mayweather (pics)

Conor McGregor UFC 196

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor Sparring Partner Gives Him No Chance Against Floyd Mayweather

hot-sauce-featuredNate Diaz Chimes in on Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor (video)

Mayweather vs McGregor Showtime Fight Poster

hot-sauce-featuredOfficial Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Fight Poster First Look!

Conor McGregor’s Gym Walls Show Him Blasting Floyd Mayweather (pics)

June 20, 2017
No Comments

Conor McGregor believes he can knock Floyd Mayweather out when they box on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. No, McGregor has never boxed before. Yes, Mayweather is 49-0 against some of the best boxers on the planet. 

But what better way to reinforce McGregor’s fantasy belief than to paint him larger than life on the walls of the gym where he trains, landing a crushing left hand to Mayweather’s jaw?

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Sparring Partner Gives Him No Chance

I am a filthy Irish animal.

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Tunnel vision

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Goodnight Floyd. #Notorious #Éire #conormcgregor #mural

A post shared by SUBSET (@subsetdublin) on

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Related Article

Bellator NYC Live Results

Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva Live Results a...

Jun 20, 2017No Comments11 Views

Follow along for Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva full live results and fight stats. First fight is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 24.

Kevin Lee on Tim Hague̵...

Kevin Lee, who faces Michael Chiesa at UFC Fight

Jun 20, 2017
UFC Chiesa vs Lee Live Results

UFC Oklahoma City: Chiesa v...

Follow along for UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa vs.

Jun 20, 2017

Boxer Heather Hardy Ready f...

Standout boxer Heather Hardy makes her MMA debut against

Jun 20, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA