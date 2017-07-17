Conor McGregor’s Father: Mayweather Doesn’t Have Much to Cause Conor Any Difficulty

HOT OFF THE WIRE

July 17, 2017
It’s not difficult to see where Conor McGregor gets his self confidence. Yes, success breeds an increased sense of self worth, but initial success generally comes from some form of confidence in the first place.

McGregor’s confidence appears to come, at least in part, from his father, who has an unwavering belief that his son will knock undefeated former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather out cold on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

The intrigue of the bout for most onlookers is the “what if” factor: what if McGregor can stand toe-to-toe for 12 rounds, what if McGregor can force Mayweather to make a mistake, what if McGregor knocks Mayweather out cold?

On paper, however, most pundits don’t think McGregor stands much more than a puncher’s chance of beating Mayweather, let alone surviving the full 12 rounds for which the bout is slated. 

McGregor’s father, Tony, has the same confidence his son exudes. He believes that Conor has the tools and the wherewithal to send shockwaves crashing through the crust of the Earth.

“The boxing community, they wrote Conor off. No one in the boxing world is giving him a chance. I think what Conor is gonna do on Aug. 26 in T-Mobile Arena is nothing short of a seismic shock,” Tony McGregor said on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour. “It’s going to reverberate through the whole unarmed combat world. While Mayweather was the best fighter in the world – no one can take that away from him – on the twenty-sixth of August, he’s going to be the second best fighter in the world.”

McGregor has prognosticated that he will finish Mayweather inside of four rounds. His father isn’t about to disagree.

“He’s not called Mystic Mac for nothing. He predicts it and he produces it,” Tony said confidently.

“He’s prepared well. He knows his opponent. Boxing, by the way, was his first discipline as a young boy. That’s how he has that stand-up power,” he continued.

TRENDING > Does Floyd Mayweather Think Conor McGregor is Racist for Calling Him Boy?

“I don’t think Mayweather has too much to cause Conor any difficulty. I don’t think he has the power. He has a lot of defensive moves. Conor can them out too, wear him down. He has that kinetic energy. And when Conor connects, I think Mayweather is going to fold.

“He says four, I’m sticking with four also.”

