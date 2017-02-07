Conor McGregor’s El Chapo Themed Backstage Tour (video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 7, 2017
UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor went head-to-head recently with his employer’s UFC on FOX 23 event in Denver by hosting a pay-per-view question-and-answer session in Manchester, England.

“The Notorious” went full-on gangster with his behind-the-scenes video, which was soundtracked by The Game and Skrillex’s song “El Chapo,” which is a song themed around notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

McGregor is currently on hiatus from fighting, awaiting the birth of his first child.

Business and pleasure

A video posted by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

