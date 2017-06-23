HOT OFF THE WIRE
Wanderlei Silva Bellator NYC weigh-in

featuredChael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva Grudge Match Set Following Bellator NYC Weigh-in

Megan Anderson and Cris Cyborg

featuredCyborg vs. Anderson for UFC Featherweight Title After Champion Stripped

Matt Hughes

featuredMatt Hughes Remains Hospitalized; Stable, but Not Yet Awake

featuredHolly Holm Decapitates Bethe Correia with Head Kick (UFC Singapore Results)

Conor McGregor’s Coach Expects Him to Fight in the UFC Late This Year

June 23, 2017
No Comments

Conor McGregor last fought inside the Octagon in November of 2016, defeating Eddie Alvarez to capture the UFC’s 155-pound title. He took time off to adjust to fatherhood and a blockbuster boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr. materialized. He’ll take on the unbeaten boxer in August, but his coach, John Kavanagh, expects McGregor to back in the cage this year.

“Many of the questions I’ve been receiving over the past week have focused on when Conor will fight in the UFC again. My expectation is that it will happen this year, although it’s always difficult to predict what Conor is going to do next,” wrote Kavanagh in an article for The 42.

The only hiccup could be if McGregor goes out and stuns the world by knocking out Mayweather. That could lead to talks of a rematch and delay his return to mixed martial arts.

“If he goes in there and knocks out Mayweather in the first round, there will probably be talk of rematches and stuff like that. But the tentative plan, as I see it, is certainly for a fight in the UFC in December. But in the meantime we’re completely focused on boxing and Floyd Mayweather,” he wrote.

TRENDING > Dana White Thinks Mayweather vs. McGregor Will Do Over 5 Million PPV Buys

McGregor has not defended his UFC lightweight title. The fight promotion put together an interim lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson for UFC 209, but the fight fell through prior to the weigh-in after Nurmagomedov was hospitalized due to weight cutting issues.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Wandeerlei Silva and Chael Sonnen Bellator NYC weigh-ins

Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva Weigh-in Video...

Jun 23, 20171 Comment26 Views

The 28 fighters competing on Saturday's Bellator NYC pay-per-view event officially weighed in on Friday in New York City.

Kevin Lee and Conor McGregor

Kevin Lee: Conor McGregor H...

Kevin Lee thinks a lot of people are underestimating

Jun 23, 2017
Conor McGregor UFC 196

Don’t Get Scammed! Ma...

Don't get caught by scammers. Though a boxing match

Jun 23, 2017
Wanderlei Silva Bellator NYC weigh-in

Chael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei ...

The grudge match between Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva

Jun 23, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA